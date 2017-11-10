FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental reports Q3 loss per share $0.17
November 10, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental reports Q3 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc

* Perma-Fix reports financial results and provides business update for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $11.8 million versus $12.9 million

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc - ‍closure of co’s east Tennessee materials and energy corporation facility is proceeding on schedule​

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc - ‍ upon final closure of M&EC, believe co will eliminate approximately $4 million of annual expenses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
