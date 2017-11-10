BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental reports Q3 loss per share $0.17

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc

* Perma-Fix reports financial results and provides business update for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $11.8 million versus $12.9 million

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc - ‍closure of co’s east Tennessee materials and energy corporation facility is proceeding on schedule​

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc - ‍ upon final closure of M&EC, believe co will eliminate approximately $4 million of annual expenses​