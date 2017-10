Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard tells Reuters by phone:

* Martell cognac sales growth in China was close to 15 percent in Q1

* Q1 sales growth of 15 percent in China for Pernod Ricard sales cannot be extrapolated to full year

* Goal is that FY 2017//18 sales in China exceed the 2 percent achieved in FY 2016/17

* The mid-term goal in China is for high single-digit sales growth.