BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports ‍Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d​

* Perpetual Energy Inc releases positive third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly average production of 10,330 boe/d​ versus 14.1 boe/d

* Perpetual Energy Inc - qtrly ‍oil and natural gas liquid (“NGL”) production averaged 1,711 bbl/d, virtually flat to q2

* Says ‍adjusted funds flow reached $8.2 million ($0.14/share) in Q3​

* Continues to expect to exit 2017 at a production rate approaching 13,000 boe/d (85% natural gas)

* Perpetual Energy Inc - sees 2017 total capital spending plan of $73 to $78 million, expects to exit 2017 at production rate approaching 13,000 boe/d​

* Says ‍perpetual forecasts 2017 adjusted funds flow of approximately $28 million to $32 million​

* Says ‍annual production in 2018 is anticipated to increase by approximately 30% over 2017​

