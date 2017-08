July 17 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* Perrigo announces FDA final approval for its first-to-file AB rated generic version of androgel® topical gel, 1.62% packets

* Perrigo Company Plc - ‍received final approval from U.S. FDA for its AB rated abbreviated new drug application referencing Abbvie Inc's androgel​