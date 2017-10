Sept 21 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC

* Perrigo announces FDA final approval for its AB rated generic version of Exalgo® 32mg extended release tablets

* Perrigo announces FDA final approval for its AB rated generic version of Exalgo® 32mg extended release tablets

* Perrigo Company PLC - ‍company anticipates launching the product by end of September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: