Oct 26 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces patent litigation settlement for the generic version of Onexton® Gel

* Perrigo Company Plc - ‍details of settlement are confidential​

* Perrigo Company Plc - ‍settled Hatch-Waxman litigation relating to Onexton Gel ​

* Perrigo Company - settled ‍litigation relating to Onexton Gel brought by Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC and Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences​