Jan 8 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* PERRIGO COMPANY- ‍ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF UWE RÖHRHOFF AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 15, 2018, FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF JOHN T. HENDRICKSON​

* ‍JOHN T. HENDRICKSON TO REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MARCH 15, 2018 TO ENSURE SUCCESSFUL TRANSITION​