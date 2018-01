BRIEF-Perrigo Says In Connection With Uwe Röhrhoff's Appointment As CEO, Co's Unit Perrigo DAC Entered Into Employment Agreement With Him

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* PERRIGO COMPANY - IN CONNECTION WITH UWE RÖHRHOFF‘S APPOINTMENT AS CEO, CO‘S UNIT PERRIGO DAC ENTERED INTO AN EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH HIM

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - PERRIGO DAC EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT HAS AN INITIAL TERM OF THREE YEARS

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - PERRIGO DAC EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT RÖHRHOFF WILL BE ENTITLED TO AN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF EUR 850,000

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - RÖHRHOFF WILL ALSO RECEIVE A EUR 850,000 SIGN-ON BONUS, TO BE PAID EUR 425,000 IN CASH AND EUR 425,000 IN RSUS

* PERRIGO SAYS RÖHRHOFF TO BE ENTITLED TO TARGET ANNUAL BONUS OPPORTUNITY OF NO LESS THAN 125% OF ANNUAL BASE SALARY- SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2qJ49iA) Further company coverage: