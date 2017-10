Aug 10 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo - In connection with workforce reduction plan, estimates it will recognize total pre-tax restructuring charges of about $55 million to $65 million

* Perrigo - Expect to incur majority of remaining charges in 2017, with balance to be recognized during q1 of year ending December 31, 2018