March 5 (Reuters) - PERSEUS SPECIALTY FOODS SA:

* SAYS 2017 FY SALES EUR 44.8 MILLION, DOWN 5 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 EBITDA EUR 4.9 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 0.6 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2tgkix7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)