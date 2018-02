BRIEF-Persimmon ‍Amends 2012 Long Term Incentive Plan Entitlements For CEO, CFO, MD

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc:

* ‍AMENDMENTS TO 2012 LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ENTITLEMENTS FOR JEFF FAIRBURN, CEO, MIKE KILLORAN, CFO, DAVE JENKINSON, GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR​

* ‍JEFF FAIRBURN, MIKE KILLORAN DECIDED TO REDUCE OVERALL ENTITLEMENT BY NUMBER OF SHARES EQUAL TO 50% OF SHARES TO WHICH ENTITLED ON SECOND VESTING​

* ‍ALL 3 EXECUTIVES DECIDED TO CAP VALUE OF ANY FUTURE EXERCISE OF REMAINING SECOND VESTING ENTITLEMENT TO MAXIMUM VALUE EQUAL TO £29 PER SHARE​

* ‍THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES TO 2012 LTIP FOR OTHER PLAN PARTICIPANTS​