Dec 15 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc:

* ‍NICHOLAS WRIGLEY, CHAIRMAN, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN​

* ‍HE WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN TO ALLOW AN ORDERLY PROCESS WHILE BOARD SEEKS A SUCCESSOR​

* ‍COMPANY WILL NOW LOOK TO APPOINT A NEW CHAIRMAN AND WILL REPORT FURTHER IN DUE COURSE​