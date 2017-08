June 30 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Old mutual plc - effective june 30, 2017, peter bain is stepping down from his roles as president, chief executive officer and director

* Old mutual plc - james ritchie, chairman of omam board, to serve as executive chairman, interim ceo while board conducts search for company's next ceo (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)