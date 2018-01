BRIEF-PetMed Express Reports Q3 EPS OF $0.44

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Petmed Express Inc:

* PETMED EXPRESS D/B/A 1-800-PETMEDS ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 25% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 SALES $60.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $57 MILLION

* ‍NET SALES FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $60.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $52.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* ‍WE SAW A DECLINE IN OUR FEDERAL TAX RATE FROM 35% TO A FISCAL YEAR 2018 BLENDED RATE OF 31.5% AS A RESULT OF THE TAX REFORM ​

* ‍“WE EXPECT A FURTHER REDUCTION TO OUR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019, TO APPROXIMATELY 24%”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: