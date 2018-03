March 8 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras :

* BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS PREPAID $8 BILLION IN CREDIT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER AND $7.8 BILLION IN THE FIRST MONTHS OF 2018

* PETROBRAS SAYS $15 BILLION CREDIT PREPAYMENT EASES SHORT TERM DEBT PRESSURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)