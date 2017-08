July 28 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras

* Brazil's oil company Petrobras announces procedures to divest from 7 oil exploration areas on shallow waters

* Petrobras says areas are located in the states of Ceara, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo

* Petrobras says its share of production in the areas during first semester was 73,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)