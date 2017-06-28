FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Petrolia announces amendment to arrangement agreement with Pieridae
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 28, 2017 / 5:50 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Petrolia announces amendment to arrangement agreement with Pieridae

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Petrolia Inc:

* Co obtains interim order and announces amendment to arrangement agreement

* Entered into an agreement with Pieridae to amend certain provisions of arrangement agreement executed on May 15, 2017 with Pieridae

* First amendment provides for addition, as a condition to arrangement, of reduction of stated capital of Pétrolia's common shares

* In order to proceed with arrangement, co must satisfy solvency requirements of CBCA

* Obtained an interim order from Quebec Superior Court in connection with amalgamation with Pieridae Energy Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.