BRIEF-Petrolia announces amendment to arrangement agreement with Pieridae

June 28 (Reuters) - Petrolia Inc:

* Co obtains interim order and announces amendment to arrangement agreement

* Entered into an agreement with Pieridae to amend certain provisions of arrangement agreement executed on May 15, 2017 with Pieridae

* First amendment provides for addition, as a condition to arrangement, of reduction of stated capital of Pétrolia's common shares

* In order to proceed with arrangement, co must satisfy solvency requirements of CBCA

* Obtained an interim order from Quebec Superior Court in connection with amalgamation with Pieridae Energy Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)