Nov 13 (Reuters) - Petronet LNG Ltd:

* Petronet lng clarifies on news item “Petronet drops plans to buy 25 percent stake in GSPC’s Mundra LNG plant” ‍​

* Co been looking at varous options including investments in other regasification terminals on west and east coast of India‍​

* No final decision has been made