FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Petronet scouting for new LNG terminal in eastern India
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 9, 2017 / 6:16 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Petronet scouting for new LNG terminal in eastern India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - India’s Petronet LNG

* Executive says Kochi terminal operated at 16 percent capacity in September quarter

* Executive says Fertiliser And Chemicals Travancore Ltd may halt LNG purchase from Kochi terminal on cheaper ammonia price

* Executive says hopes to operate Kochi terminal at about 35 percent capacity by end-2018

* Executive says in current scenario long-term LNG prices cheaper than spot

* Executive says hopes to get Australian LNG under reworked deal from January

* Executive says under new deal Australian LNG will be cheaper by $1 per mmbtu compared to the previous one

* Executive says global LNG suppliers are willing to ease destination-clause restrictions under term deals

* Executive says sees minimal scope for importing spot LNG cargoes

* Executive says looking at buying stake in IOC’s Ennore LNG terminal

* Executive says scouting for location in eastern India to build a new LNG terminal

* Executive says seeking at least 25 percent stake in IOC’s Ennore LNG terminal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.