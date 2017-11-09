BRIEF-Petronet scouting for new LNG terminal in eastern India

Nov 9 (Reuters) - India’s Petronet LNG
* Executive says Kochi terminal operated at 16 percent capacity in September quarter
* Executive says Fertiliser And Chemicals Travancore Ltd may halt LNG purchase from Kochi terminal on cheaper ammonia price
* Executive says hopes to operate Kochi terminal at about 35 percent capacity by end-2018
* Executive says in current scenario long-term LNG prices cheaper than spot
* Executive says hopes to get Australian LNG under reworked deal from January
* Executive says under new deal Australian LNG will be cheaper by $1 per mmbtu compared to the previous one
* Executive says global LNG suppliers are willing to ease destination-clause restrictions under term deals
* Executive says sees minimal scope for importing spot LNG cargoes
* Executive says looking at buying stake in IOC’s Ennore LNG terminal
* Executive says scouting for location in eastern India to build a new LNG terminal
* Executive says seeking at least 25 percent stake in IOC's Ennore LNG terminal