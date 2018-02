BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Announces Sale Of Gulf Of Mexico Assets

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc:

* PETROQUEST ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF GULF OF MEXICO ASSETS; 2017 ESTIMATED PROVED OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND PRODUCTION

* PETROQUEST ENERGY INC - IN CONNECTION WITH SALE, CO EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A CASH REFUND OF APPROXIMATELY $10.3 MILLION

* PETROQUEST ENERGY - ESTIMATED Q4 PRODUCTION, INCLUDING SOLD ASSETS, TOTALED ABOUT 8.6 BCFE, OR 93.7 MMCFE PER DAY VERSUS GUIDANCE OF 91-95 MMCFE/D

* PETROQUEST ENERGY - AS A RESULT OF THE SOLD ASSETS, HAS ELIMINATED AN ABOUT $35.4 MILLION UNDISCOUNTED ABANDONMENT LIABILITY FROM LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS