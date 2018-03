BRIEF-Petrus Resources Reports Qtrly Funds Flow Per Share Fully Diluted $0.26

March 8 (Reuters) - Petrus Resources Ltd:

* PETRUS RESOURCES LTD - QTRLY FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE FULLY DILUTED $0.26

* PETRUS RESOURCES LTD - FOURTH QUARTER AVERAGE PRODUCTION WAS 10,711 BOE/D IN 2017 COMPARED TO 8,595 BOE/D IN 2016

* PETRUS RESOURCES LTD - BOARD HAS APPROVED 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $25 TO $30 MILLION, WITH EXCESS FUNDS FLOW TO BE DIRECTED TOWARD DEBT REPAYMENT

* PETRUS RESOURCES LTD - PETRUS ESTIMATES DEBT REPAYMENT BETWEEN $10 AND $15 MILLION IN 2018

* PETRUS RESOURCES - ESTIMATES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM WILL INCREASE PRODUCTION Y-O-Y BY 2% TO AVERAGE ANNUAL 2018 PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 10,350 BOE/D

* PETRUS RESOURCES - 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH FUNDS FLOW AND WORKING CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: