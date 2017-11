BRIEF-Pets at Home Group posts H1 statutory pretax profit of ‍40.8​ mln pounds

Nov 28 (Reuters) - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC:

* H1 REVENUE ‍468.0​ MILLION STG VERSUS 441.3 MILLION STG LAST YEAR

* H1 DIVIDEND ‍2.5​ PENCE PER SHARE VERSUS 2.5 PENCE PER SHARE IN H1 2016

* ‍PROFIT OUTLOOK FOR FY18 IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍ACCELERATING OUR INVESTMENT PLANS AND NOW EXPECT GROUP GROSS MARGIN DILUTION OF 200-250 BPS​

* ‍FY18 OPERATING COST GROWTH IS NOW EXPECTED AT 6-6.5% AS WE SEE HIGHER OVERALL SALES GROWTH​

* H1 LIKE FOR LIKE REVENUE GROWTH ‍3.9​ PERCENT VERSUS 2.5 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* H1 STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍40.8​ MILLION STG VERSUS 46 MILLION STG LAST YEAR