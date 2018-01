Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc:

* Q3 ‍GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 9.6% TO £223.3M​

* Q3 ‍MERCHANDISE REVENUE GROWTH OF 9.0% TO £193.4M​

* Q3 ‍SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 13.6% TO £29.9M​

* Q3 ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 7.2%​

* ‍BARKERS STORE TRIAL HAS REACHED ITS CONCLUSION,STORES WILL BE CLOSED OVER COMING YEAR, EXCEPTIONAL COSTS OF C£2M ARE EXPECTED IN FY18 ​

* ‍COSTS IN RELATION TO LEASE COMMITMENTS AND WRITE DOWN OF FIXED ASSETS​

* ‍ALL FY FINANCIAL GUIDANCE INCLUDING GROSS MARGIN EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)