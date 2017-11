Nov 28 (Reuters) - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC:

* PETER PRITCHARD TO SUCCEED IAN KELLETT AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN MAY 2018​

* ‍IAN KELLETT, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS DESIRE TO STEP AWAY FROM CORPORATE LIFE​

* ‍IAN WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS UNTIL 31 ST MAY 2018 TO SUPPORT PETER AND ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION​