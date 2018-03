Feb 28 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :

* PEYTO POSTS 18TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PROFITS, EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 55%

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* QTRLY PRODUCTION PER MILLION COMMON SHARES 666 BOE/D VERSUS 618 BOE/D