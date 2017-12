Dec 20 (Reuters) - Funko Inc:

* PEZ CANDY - ANNOUNCED LICENSING PARTNERSHIP WITH FUNKO TO CREATE NEW LINE OF PEZ CANDY DISPENSERS FEATURING FUNKO‘S POP! VINYL STYLE

* PEZ CANDY - DISPENSERS WILL BE SOLD EXCLUSIVELY IN U.S. & CANADA BY FUNKO, WHO WILL LICENSE PEZ NAME FOR NEW LAUNCH