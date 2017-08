Aug 7 (Reuters) - PFEIFFER VACUUM:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

* ‍CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, DR. MICHAEL OLTMANNS, WILL BE RESIGNING WITH EFFECT FROM OCTOBER 25, 2017​