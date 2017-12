BRIEF-Pfenex Earns $18.5 Million In Milestones And Updates Worldwide License And Option Agreement With Jazz Pharma

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pfenex Inc:

* PFENEX EARNS $18.5 MILLION IN MILESTONES AND UPDATES WORLDWIDE LICENSE AND OPTION AGREEMENT WITH JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS

* PFENEX INC - UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, PFENEX WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL $43.5 MILLION IN AMENDMENT FEE AND DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* PFENEX INC - AMENDMENT OF 2016 DEAL THAT GRANTED JAZZ PHARMA RIGHTS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE MULTIPLE EARLY STAGE HEMATOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES