Nov 9 (Reuters) - PFERDEWETTEN DE AG:

* 9-MONTH EBIT IN THE AMOUNT OF TEUR 1,410 (2016: TEUR 1,436)​

* 9-MONTH EARNINGS AFTER TAXES 1.080 MILLION EUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.291 MILLION)​

* 9MTH REVENUE UP 13 % AT ‍5.495 MILLION EUROS​

* SEES 2017 EBIT OF BETWEEN € 1.8 MILLION AND € 2.2 MILLION​