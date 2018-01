BRIEF-Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results For Potential Biosimilar To Rituxan/Mabthera

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR POTENTIAL BIOSIMILAR TO RITUXAN®/MABTHERA®

* PFIZER INC - PFIZER ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR POTENTIAL BIOSIMILAR TO RITUXAN(®)/MABTHERA(®)

* PFIZER INC - RESULTS FROM COMPARATIVE REFLECTIONS B3281006 STUDY DEMONSTRATE EQUIVALENCE IN PATIENTS WITH INDOLENT FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* PFIZER INC - REFLECTIONS B3281006, A COMPARATIVE SAFETY AND EFFICACY STUDY OF PF-05280586 VERSUS MABTHERA(®) (RITUXIMAB-EU), MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* PFIZER - TRIAL DEMONSTRATED EQUIVALENCE IN OVERALL RESPONSE RATE FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CD20-POSITIVE, LOW TUMOR BURDEN, FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: