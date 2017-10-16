FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pfizer presents results from Phase 2 study of investigational ALK-inhibitor lorlatinib
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 11:31 AM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Pfizer presents results from Phase 2 study of investigational ALK-inhibitor lorlatinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer presents full results from Phase 2 study of next-generation investigational ALK-inhibitor lorlatinib in ALK-positive and ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Pfizer Inc - ‍lorlatinib exhibited clinically meaningful activity against lung tumors and brain metastases in a range of patients enrolled in study

* Pfizer Inc - ‍in study, side effects were generally manageable and primarily mild to moderate in severity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
