BRIEF-Pfizer reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.47
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 11:07 AM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Pfizer reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pfizer Inc - ‍narrowed certain 2017 financial guidance ranges​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67​

* Pfizer Inc - qtrly reported revenue $‍13,168​ million versus $13,045 million

* Pfizer Inc - ‍raised midpoint of FY adjusted diluted EPS guidance range by $0.03 to a range of $2.58 to $2.62​

* Pfizer Inc - qtrly innovative health segment revenue $‍​8,118 million versus $7,332 million

* Pfizer Inc - sees FY revenues $52.4 billion‍​ to $53.1 billion‍​

* Pfizer Inc - ‍expects that any decision regarding strategic alternatives for consumer healthcare would be made during 2018​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $52.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $13.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
