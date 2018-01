BRIEF-P&G Announces Q2 Core Earnings Per Share $1.19

Jan 23 (Reuters) - P&G:

* ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q2 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 SALES $17.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $17.35 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FISCAL YEAR OBJECTIVES

* QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED TWO PERCENT

* QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

* QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

* MAINTAINING ITS GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN RANGE OF TWO TO THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED ONE PERCENT

* ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

* RAISING ITS 2018 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OUTLOOK FROM FIVE TO SEVEN PERCENT TO FIVE TO EIGHT PERCENT

* TRANSITIONAL IMPACTS DUE TO IMPACTS OF TAX REFORM RESULTED IN A PROVISIONAL NET CHARGE OF $628 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* RAISING UPPER-END OF 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO REFLECT POTENTIAL BENEFIT FROM TAX ACT

* 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 30% TO 32% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

* FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND FISCAL 2018, TAX IMPACTS ARE RESULTING IN A NET BENEFIT OF ABOUT $135 MILLION

* 2018 GAAP EPS ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.10 PER SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS AND $0.24 PER SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

* THE TRANSITIONAL IMPACTS THAT RESULTED IN PROVISIONAL NET CHARGE OF $628 MILLION FOR QUARTER COMPRISED OF ESTIMATED REPATRIATION TAX CHARGE OF $3.8 BILLION

* THE TRANSITIONAL IMPACTS THAT RESULTED IN PROVISIONAL NET CHARGE OF $628 MILLION FOR QUARTER ALSO COMPRISED OF NET DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $3.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: