#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-P&G CEO David Taylor says will continue to work with Peltz after vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - P&G -

* CEO David Taylor- “very happy with the outcome of this preliminary vote”‍​

* CEO David Taylor says met with Peltz after vote, shook hands and said we will work together

* CEO David Taylor says proxy solicitors sent note to Taylor saying prelim vote showed 11 P&G directors were re-elected; does not have actual vote count

* CEO David Taylor says as institutional investors voted late in process, it’s difficult to get definitive result; does not know exactly how institutions have voted Further company coverage:

