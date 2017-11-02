BRIEF-PG&E Corp Q3 operating revenue $4,517 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings from operations $1.12 per share‍​

* Says updating 2017 guidance for projected GAAP earnings to the range of $3.36 to $3.56 per share‍​

* Says reaffirming 2017 guidance for projected non-GAAP earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share‍​

* Qtrly GAAP net income was $1.07 per share

* Qtrly total operating revenues $4,517 million versus $4,810‍​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $4.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $4.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S