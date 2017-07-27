FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-PG&E reaffirms FY forecsat for non-gaap EPS of $3.55-$3.75
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-PG&E reaffirms FY forecsat for non-gaap EPS of $3.55-$3.75

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Pg&E Corp

* Qtrly gaap net income was $0.79 per share; qtrly non-gaap earnings from operations were $0.86 per share‍​‍​

* pg&e corp - reaffirming fy guidance for projected non-gaap earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share‍​

* pg&e corp - is updating 2017 guidance for projected gaap earnings to the range of $3.54 to $3.79 per share

* Qtrly total operating revenue $4.25 billion versus $4.17 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $4.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $18.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* pg&e corp - gaap results include items not part of normal, ongoing operations,totaled $50 million of pre-tax earnings, or $0.07 per share, for quarter‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vMiXvk) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.