Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pgg Wrightson Ltd

* FY net profit after tax of NZ$46.3 million versus NZ$43.8 million

* ‍2017 full year operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of NZ$64.5 million​ versus NZ$70.2 million

* Co declared fully imputed dividend of 2.00 cents per share, which will be paid on 4 October 2017