Feb 27 (Reuters) - PGG Wrightson Ltd:

* H1 ‍NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$14.6 MILLION, NZ$0.4 MILLION LOWER​ THAN LAST YEAR

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.75 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍EXPECTS FY2018 NPAT TO BE ABOUT 20 PERCENT LOWER​

* SEES FY18 OPERATING EBITDA IN NZ$65 MILLION TO NZ$70 MILLION RANGE​

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$628.2 MILLION, UP 3.4%‍​