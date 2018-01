BRIEF-PGG Wrightson Updates On Reports That OIO Is Investigating "Good Character" Status Of Agria

Jan 12 (Reuters) - PGG Wrightson Ltd:

* NOTES ‍MEDIA REPORTS THAT OVERSEAS INVESTMENT OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING “GOOD CHARACTER” STATUS OF AGRIA CORPORATION

* CO‘S COMMITTEE AWARE THAT THE OIO WAS MONITORING MATTER AND THE US SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION’S INVESTIGATION OF AGRIA

* “THERE HAS BEEN NO FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO PGW THAT AGRIA IS CURRENTLY SUBJECT TO OIO INVESTIGATION”​

* PGW SOUGHT VERIFICATION FROM OIO IN RELATION TO MEDIA REPORTS

‍OIO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS UNDERTAKING INVESTIGATIONS