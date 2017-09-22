BRIEF-PGT Innovations announces sale of door glass processing assets and long-term supply agreement with Cardinal Glass Industries

Sept 22 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc

* PGT Innovations announces sale of door glass processing assets and long-term supply agreement with Cardinal Glass Industries

* PGT Innovations Inc - deal for ‍$28 million​

* PGT Innovations Inc - ‍ entered into a seven-year supply agreement for Cardinal to supply processing glass components to PGTI​

* PGT Innovations-plans to reallocate about 160 employees into window, door assembly operations & other areas, to help with employment constraints in Venice area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: