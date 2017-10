Aug 3 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc

* PGTI reports 2017 second quarter and first half results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 sales $137 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PGT Innovations Inc says anticipate ending the year towards high end of ranges for consolidated sales and EBITDA previously provided