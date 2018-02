Feb 14 (Reuters) - PHARMA MAR SA:

* LICENSES FULLY SYNTHETIC MARINE-DERIVED PAYLOADS TO SEATTLE GENETICS FOR USE IN DRUG CONJUGATES

* SAYS WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $5.0 MILLION ON SIGNING, FOLLOWED BY DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES IF A PRODUCT ENTERS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT CONDUCTED BY SEATTLE GENETICS

* IS ELIGIBLE FOR POTENTIAL APPROVAL AND SALES MILESTONES, ROYALTIES, ONCE PRODUCT GETS REGULATORY APPROVAL AND IS COMMERCIALIZED Source text for Eikon:

