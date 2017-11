Nov 13 (Reuters) - PHARMA MAR SA:

* PRESENTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM A PHASE II STUDY OF LURBINECTEDIN IN EWING´S SARCOMA

* OBSERVED DISEASE CONTROL RATE AT 60 PERCENT, INCLUDING PARTIAL RESPONSES IN 12 PERCENT AND STABILIZATION IN 48 PERCENT OF CASES ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

