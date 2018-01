Jan 3 (Reuters) - PHARMA MAR SA:

* REQUESTS PROCESS OF RE-EXAMINATION FOR APLIDIN FROM THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA)

* AFTER FINALIZING RE-EXAMINATION PROCESS, EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO ISSUE FINAL VERDICT ON THE MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR APLIDIN AROUND JUNE OR JULY Source text for Eikon:

