Dec 15 (Reuters) - PHARMA MAR SA:

* THE COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE (CHMP) ISSUES OPINION AGAINST APPROVAL OF THE MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) OF APLIDIN FOR TREATMENT OF RELAPSED MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* AFTER OPINION OF CHMP, EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO ISSUE FINAL DECISION, EXPECTED IN MARCH OR APRIL, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

