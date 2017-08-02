FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PharMerica Corp enters to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PharMerica Corp enters to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - PharMerica Corp

* PharMerica Corporation enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash

* PharMerica corporation says acquisition agreement was unanimously approved by the board of directors of PharMerica

* PharMerica Corporation says KKR is making the investment primarily through its Americas XII fund

* PharMerica Corporation says Walgreens Boots Alliance intends to account for its minority ownership interest in PharMerica as an equity method investment

* All-Cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.4 billion including the assumption or repayment of debt

* PharMerica Corporation says in light of the agreement with KKR and Walgreens, PharMerica has cancelled its second quarter 2017 earnings conference call

* PharMerica Corp - upon completion of the transaction, PharMerica will become a private company‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

