Dec 5 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* PHARMING ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT CONVERSION OF ITS ORDINARY CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* ‍BONDHOLDERS CONVERT 26% (EUR 3.0 MILLION) OF THEIR BONDS INTO PHARMING SHARES​

* REDUCES OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF BONDS TO EUR 8.5 MILLION

* ISSUES 10,563,380 SHARES FROM WITHIN AMOUNT ALLOCATED TO CONVERSION OF ORDINARY CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* NUMBER OF SHARES ISSUED REPRESENTS 2.0% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IMMEDIATELY BEFORE ISSUE