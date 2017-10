Sept 26 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* PHARMING GROUP N.V. AND HAEI INTERNATIONAL PATIENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH INCEPTUA MEDICINES ACCESS FOR “HAEI GLOBAL ACCESS PROGRAM”

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF INCEPTUA MEDICINES ACCESS AS THEIR NEW DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR "HAEI GLOBAL ACCESS PROGRAM"​