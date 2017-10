BRIEF-Pharming Group Q3 net result swings to profit of 7.5 million euros from Q2

Oct 26 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* ‍Q3 NET RESULT IMPROVED TO EUR 7.5 MILLION LOSS COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF EUR 24.5 MILLION IN Q2​

* ‍Q3 OPERATING PROFIT UP TO EUR 8.5 MILLION COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF EUR 3.2 MILLION IN Q3 2016​

* ‍REVENUES FOR NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER INCREASED TO EUR 56.7 MILLION (2016 EUR 8.7 MILLION)​

* ‍EXPECTS FY 2017 REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED ANALYSTS’ FORECASTS ​

* ‍POSITIVE CASHFLOWS DURING Q3 INCREASED CASH POSITION TO EUR 38.6 MILLION FROM EUR 25.2 MILLION AT JUNE 30 2017​

* 9 MONTHS GROSS PROFIT EUR 48.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS Q4 RESULTS TO EXCEED Q3 SIGNIFICANTLY​

* ‍EXPECTS ACHIEVEMENT OF CONTINUED OPERATING PROFIT AND POSITIVE CASHFLOWS FOR REMAINING QUARTER​