BRIEF-Pharming Group Q4 Revenues From Product Sales OF EUR 32.7 Mln, Up 26 Pct Vs. Q3

March 7 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* DELIVERED REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR OF EUR 89.6 MILLION (US$101.2 MILLION) - AN INCREASE OF 464% ON 2016

* Q4 REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES OF EUR 32.7M (US$39.2 MILLION) - UP 26% COMPARED TO Q3

* FULL YEAR REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES WERE EUR 88.7 MILLION, UP 547% UP ON 2016,

* EUR 21.4 MILLION OF NET CASH GENERATED IN Q4 ALONE

* DURING 2018, WE EXPECT THAT COMPANY WILL AGAIN ACHIEVE A POSITIVE RESULT.

* FULL YEAR NET CASH PROFITS, INCLUDING PAYMENTS OF INTEREST BUT BEFORE ONE-OFF REFINANCING COSTS AND NON-CASH ADJUSTMENTS, WERE EUR 12.9 MILLION

* SEES FOR 2018 ACHIEVEMENT OF POSITIVE NET EARNINGS FOR AT LEAST ONE QUARTER DURING YEAR.

* SEES FOR 2018 CONTINUED GROWTH IN REVENUES FROM SALES OF RUCONEST